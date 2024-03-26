Chicago weather: Expect showers and possibly a storm today

An overnight round of showers hit east of the Chicago area.

Showers and even thunderstorms are likely to cross our viewing area between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

While there is some threat for damaging wind gusts, the Storm Prediction Center has removed all of Chicagoland from its tornado risk area.

Highs today will be in the mid 50s and it will be very windy with gusts to 40 mph even outside any stronger gusts in a thunderstorm.

Tonight will be blustery and colder with lows around 30 degrees.

Tomorrow will be chilly with some sun and highs in the mid to upper 40s. Thursday looks great for the White Sox opener with sunshine and mid-50s.

The next chance of rain is Friday night, then again Sunday night into Monday. Monday looks like a day with a higher chance for thunderstorms as well.