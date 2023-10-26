Chicago weather: Showers and warm temps continue before big weekend cool down

Showers are moving through Chicagoland this morning. Additional showers are likely later today.

Despite the clouds, highs should be very close to 70 degrees this afternoon. Most of the rain exits early this evening leaving behind a breezy and unseasonably-warm night with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Tomorrow will be the last "warm" day in the foreseeable future, with highs in the lower 70s. A few scattered showers will precede a cold front mainly in the afternoon.

Saturday features highs in the low to mid 50s, but it will be dry until nightfall. Showers continue into Sunday with highs only in the mid to upper 40s.

Monday and Halloween will be mostly sunny but quite chilly. Our first official freeze of the season is likely either Sunday night or certainly Monday night. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the low 40s.