Chicago weather: Showers likely Friday ahead of warm weekend

There is an impressive cluster of storms over eastern Iowa right now heading east. These will likely weaken considerably as they move into Chicagoland later this morning.

The rest of day should be warm and dry under mostly cloudy skies with a good deal of humidity and a gusty southwestern wind.

The risk of severe storms is greatly diminished based on every computer model. The risk is certainly not zero which is why we will keep close tabs on things, but there may not be much activity until the wee hours of the morning.

Any showers and storms will exit early tomorrow morning allowing the rest of the weekend to be warm and pleasant with highs in the mid 80s. Sunday night into Monday presents the next chance for showers and storms.