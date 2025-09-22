Chicago weather: Several chances for rain this week with a midweek cool-down

A few isolated showers or storms may develop this evening and tonight, but coverage should remain minimal overnight. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s.

Full Forecast :

An unsettled weather pattern will linger through Thursday, bringing daily shower chances. Plan for scattered showers and a few storms on Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s.

Cooler air is expected to settle in on Wednesday and Thursday with highs around 70 degrees.

Dry skies return Friday through the upcoming weekend. Friday will become mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunshine is expected to continue through the weekend with highs near 80 on Saturday and then upper 70s on Sunday.