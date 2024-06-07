Chicago weather: A few showers to dodge on Saturday

Skies will become partly to mostly cloudy tonight with temperatures falling into the upper 50s.

Saturday will start off with partly sunny skies, though a few stray showers or storms are possible throughout the day. While most of the day will remain dry, residents should be prepared for a few quick passing showers. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s by tomorrow afternoon.

Sunday looks promising, with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.

Looking ahead, Monday will be the coolest day of the next week, with highs around 70. A warming trend will begin on Tuesday, with temperatures returning to the mid-70s, climbing into the 80s by Wednesday.