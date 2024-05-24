Chicago weather: Showers, storms will clear Friday night for sunny Saturday

As Friday night wears on, Chicagoans can expect a gradual decline in showers, with clouds making way for clearer skies.

Saturday promises abundant sunshine and mild temperatures hovering in the pleasant 70s.

But don't stash away those umbrellas just yet. By Sunday morning, another bout of showers and thunderstorms is expected to roll into our area, potentially disrupting weekend plans.

And it doesn't end there – a second round of showers and possible thunderstorms looms on the horizon for Sunday afternoon, bringing a double dose of unsettled weather.

So, while Saturday will be sunny, be sure to stay weather-aware and have those raincoats handy for the inevitable Sunday showers.