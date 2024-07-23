Chicago weather: Watch for showers and storms later today

Chicago will be warm today with scattered showers and a few storms likely by late afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 80s.

Showers and storms are likely this evening, then will likely return tomorrow. Severe storms are not expected.

Highs tomorrow will be a few degrees cooler. Thursday through Sunday look dry with plenty of sun and a warming trend.

Highs should warm to around 90 by Sunday and continue into next week for a real summery feel heading into August. Showers and storms are possible again by late Monday.