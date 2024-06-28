Chicago weather: Showers and storms poised to return

Today will be mostly cloudy and warmer with highs in the low 80s.

There will be a few light showers around. Heavier showers and storms are more likely late tonight into tomorrow morning. There may be a bias for more activity over our southern counties in the morning.

Highs tomorrow will be even warmer, with temps in the upper 80s likely. Sunday will be lovely with sunshine and highs in the 70s.

Monday will be just as nice as July opens with a sunny day and upper 70s.

The next storm system arrives Tuesday with unsettled weather possible into Independence Day.