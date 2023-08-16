Chicago weather: Showers and a few storms for Thursday morning commute

Chicago's weather in the coming days promises a mix of sun, rain, and warmth.

On Wednesday, we saw the upper 70s to low 80s with abundant sunshine. Clouds will increase in the evening along with southwest winds.

On Thursday, a passing cold front could bring isolated showers or even a light thunderstorm, possibly disrupting the morning commute. Skies will then clear and temperatures around 80 degrees will be present in the afternoon to give way for a comfortable day.

Friday keeps the trend alive with sunny skies and highs near 80 degrees, perfect for outdoor activities.

The weekend forecast brings a continuation of sunny conditions. Saturday will warm slightly to the mid 80s, setting the stage for a toasty Sunday with temperatures ranging from the low to mid 90s. Stay hydrated and seek shade if outdoors.