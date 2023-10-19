Chicago weather: Showers taper off, weekend looks mainly dry

Expect scattered showers lingering through the evening, with most areas drying out after midnight. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy early Saturday, but you can anticipate decreasing cloud cover throughout the day with highs around 60.

Late Friday night and early Saturday, there is a possibility of a few stray showers, but for the most part, areas will stay dry.

The weekend forecast looks promising, with decreasing clouds on Saturday and highs near 60. Sunday will bring sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-50s.

Keep an eye out for a small chance of a few showers on Monday, with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Starting Tuesday, warmer air will build in, bringing highs in the upper 60s and low 70s from Tuesday through Thursday.