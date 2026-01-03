Chicago Weather: Slightly colder-than-normal temps, mostly no snow

It feels like a normal winter day to start the weekend in the Chicago area.

Fox Chicago’s Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

We started out with temperatures slightly colder than normal, but there isn’t anything particularly bitter in store today. Daytime highs may struggle to hit 30 degrees.

Fortunately, winds have been pretty light at around 4 to 5 mph. There will be a lot of cloud cover today as well.

The normal high is usually around 33 degrees for this time of year.

Satellite and radar showed some snow mostly affecting Wisconsin, but it was bleeding a little into the northern-most part of Illinois.

What's next:

If you’re looking for warmer temperatures, that is on the way later next week with highs forecasted well below normal, likely into the 40s!

Sunday will reach around that average of about 32 degrees for a high.

As we go into the first full work week of the year, we're looking at daytime highs in the mid-40s, which is a trend that will likely continue into the near future.