Chicago weather: Slightly cooler temperatures coming tomorrow

It was another scorcher out there today with highs in the low to mid 90s with heat index values in the triple digits for many.

Aside from a few pop-up showers or storms, most areas will be mainly dry this evening and tonight. Temperatures will drop into the mid 70s overnight.

Full Forecast :

Friday and Saturday will be slightly cooler and less humid than today with highs in the mid 80s. Similar to the past few days, pop-up showers or storms will be possible, but the majority of the day will be spent under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

A brief warm-up returns on Sunday with highs once again soaring into the 90s with heat indices likely over 100. Skies will be partly cloudy with just a small chance for a pop-up storm in the afternoon or evening.

Monday through Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s each day. There is a small chance for showers or storms on Monday, and then Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.