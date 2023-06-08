Chicago weather: Smoky skies and sunshine Thursday

Wildfire smoke will be in the sky locally but at an altitude where impacts will be far less than to our east.

We will have sunshine for the next few days with highs in the mid 70s today, around 80 tomorrow and mid 80s on Saturday. It will be cooler by the lake.

Our next chance of showers arrives Sunday. One computer model shows more than 1 inch for the majority of our area, the better model shows barely anything.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Showers can’t be ruled out Monday but they’d be light if they materialize.