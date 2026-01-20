Chicago weather: Snow could impact Wednesday morning commute

Another cold winter day in the books!

Temperatures topped out in the upper teens near the Wisconsin state line to mid to upper twenties across our far southern counties.

What to Expect:

Accumulating snowfall will move in late this evening, lasting into the morning commute on Wednesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for McHenry, Lake (IL), DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, and northern and central Cook Counties.

The Advisory begins at 8 p.m. this evening for McHenry and Lake, and 10 PM for DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, and Cook Counties. Snow amounts will range from 1 to 4 inches tonight, with the highest totals being near the Wisconsin state line. If heavier banding sets up overnight, a few localized areas of 5 inches could be possible.

Commuters mainly near and north of I-80 should expect impacts to the Wednesday morning commute.

Steady snow will taper off shortly after daybreak on Wednesday, and the Advisory is set to expire at 8 a.m. Scattered snow showers will remain possible later in the day as another reinforcing show of cold air arrives. With gusty winds, wind whipped snow showers may impact evening commuters. Temperatures on Wednesday will top out in the upper 20s.

Colder air settles in on Thursday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 20s. Arctic air blasts in Thursday night into Friday and will stick around all weekend.

High temperatures on Friday will technically be set at midnight, and then daytime temperatures may actually struggle to hit zero. Wind chills will be dangerously cold, possibly as cold as -20 to -30 degrees. Wind chills will likely remain below zero all weekend.

Saturday will start with sub-zero temperatures and highs only in the single digits. Plan for partly sunny skies on Saturday. Sunday will be slightly warmer with highs reaching the mid teens.

Warming Centers

The city will activate its emergency warming centers as cold weather hits the area between Wednesday and Friday.

They include several community service centers (open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Englewood Community Service Center - 1140 West 79th Street

Garfield Community Service Center - 10 South Kedzie Avenue

Dr. Martin Luther King Community Service Center - 4314 South Cottage Grove

North Area Community Service Center - 845 West Wilson Avenue

South Chicago Community Service Center - 8650 South Commercial Avenue

Trina Davila Community Service Center - 4312 West North Avenue

Other warming centers include:

DFSS Senior Centers: All 21 Senior Centers are open 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. with the exception of the Renaissance Court Senior Center, which is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For locations, visit chicago.gov/seniorcenters or contact 3-1-1.

Chicago Public Library locations, open during operating hours.

Chicago Park District locations, open during operating hours.

City Colleges of Chicago, open during operating hours.

Chicago Police Districts, 24 hours.

For more information, visit 311.chicago.gov, download the CHI311 app or call 3-1-1.