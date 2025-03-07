Chicago weather: Snowflakes in the air but warmer days ahead

The Brief Light snow and rain are falling today, but with temperatures above freezing, accumulation is minimal. Highs will reach the upper 30s and low 40s, with clearing skies tonight and lows in the mid-to-upper 20s. A warming trend continues into next week, with highs reaching the 60s by Monday and Tuesday.



Chicago weather forecast

What we know:

Today we have light snow and rain falling. The snow is having a hard time sticking as temperatures are above freezing. So far, I have seen reports of a trace. Mostly grassy and elevated surfaces will see the chance for sticking snow.

Highs today will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. Tonight will be dry with gradual clearing. Lows will drop to the mid and upper 20s.

Future forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow will be sunny with highs in the mid 40s. Sunday will be even warmer with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Next week we bring in spring-like weather. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the low 60s with sunshine.

Wednesday will be in the low 50s with partly sunny skies. There is a chance for rain Wednesday night. Thursday, highs look to be in the low 50s.