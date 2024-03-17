Chicago weather: Chilly temperatures, snow possible Sunday night

Chicagoans, brace yourselves for a round of March madness in the weather department.

On Sunday night, expect mostly cloudy skies with a chance of flurries and isolated snow showers, keeping lows near 28 degrees.

Monday brings more of the same — cloudy, cool, and blustery conditions. But there's hope on Tuesday as we dry out slightly, with highs climbing into the mid-50s.

By Wednesday, sunshine breaks through the clouds, though temperatures will linger in the 40s.

Stay bundled up during this brief cold snap, but don't worry – sunshine will soon return!



