Chicago weather: Soggy start to the weekend, but Saturday won't be a complete washout

Saturday will be off to a soggy start to kick off the weekend, but it won't be a total washout.

Clouds thicken Friday night and then rain showers move in early Saturday. Rain will start off as scattered shortly after daybreak, and then become widespread for a few hours.

Most areas dry out during the mid afternoon hours and then Saturday evening will be dry. The clouds and rain will keep temperatures cooler on Saturday. Expect highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Sunday will be the best day of the weekend with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Showers and storms return early next week, but we're in for summer-like warmth with highs in the low to mid 80s Monday through Wednesday.