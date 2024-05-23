Chicago weather: Splendid today, stormy tomorrow

A gorgeous Thursday is on the way with sunshine and highs in the low 80s away from the lake.

Tonight will feature moonlit skies and lows not far from 60 degrees either way.

Tomorrow morning should be okay, but during the afternoon/evening, what appears to be two distinct rounds of showers and storms will cross the area. Some could be strong. Any storms will be long gone by Saturday which looks like a lovely day full of sunshine and highs in the mid 70s.

Sunday is looking even wetter than it has most of the week. Showers and some thunder are likely much of the day and into the night. I’m banking on the European model which keeps us dry on Monday with only a slight chance of a lingering shower in the morning near the lake.

Highs Sunday and Monday will be close to 70 degrees.