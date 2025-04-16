Chicago weather: Spring rollercoaster continues with storms and a cooler Easter

The Brief Cooler-than-normal temps stuck around Tuesday, especially near the lakefront. Storms possible Thursday and Friday, with a shot at 80 degrees before a cold front moves in. Cooler weather returns for Easter weekend with rain chances, especially Sunday.



Chicagoland stayed stuck in the 40s Tuesday, but a big warmup—and potential storms—are coming by the end of the week.

What we know:

Tuesday marked another day of below-average temperatures across the region, especially along the lakefront where afternoon highs struggled to break out of the 40s. Typical highs this time of year are in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

The pattern shifts starting Thursday. An unsettled stretch of weather is on the way, lasting through the holiday weekend. Overnight lows will dip to around 40 degrees under partly cloudy skies, but tomorrow brings a noticeable warmup.

Highs Thursday are expected to climb into the low to mid 60s, and if clouds break up more than expected, spots could reach the upper 60s. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible throughout the day.

What's next:

Friday is shaping up to be the warmest day of the week—and potentially the most active. Highs are forecast to surge to near 80 degrees, but a strong cold front will move in late in the day. That front could spark strong to severe thunderstorms, especially in the late afternoon and evening. If storms do reach severe limits, hail and damaging winds will be the main concerns.

After the front moves through, cooler air returns just in time for the weekend. Highs on both Saturday and Easter Sunday will dip back into the mid 50s. A few showers are possible Saturday, especially south of I-80, and rain looks more likely on Sunday.

The good news? Temperatures begin to rebound early next week. Highs will be in the upper 50s Monday and climb into the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday.