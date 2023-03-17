Chicago weather: St. Patrick's Day features sinking temps

After hitting 50 degrees yesterday at 11:35 p.m., temperatures are in the midst of a freefall this morning.

Our high for the day was 47 degrees but the rest of the day will be in the 30s and it will be windy.

Any showers are about to exit stage right before sunrise. Skies will clear out but the sunshine will only bump temps up a few degrees above freezing this afternoon.

Tonight and tomorrow will be January-level cold. Lows will be in the teens and wind chills will be between -5 degrees and 5 degrees around daybreak tomorrow.

Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 20s with a few flurries flying from time to time.

Sunday the cold eases with sunshine and next week a nice warmup arrives with 50+ starting Tuesday and a run at our first 60° day this year on Thursday despite showers around.