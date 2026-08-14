Chicago weather: Storm chance overnight, then steamy Saturday ahead

Many of us dodged the severe storms Thursday night, but can we do it again tonight? We will be monitoring the potential for a storm complex to move into parts of the forecast area overnight tonight into early Saturday. If there is any severe weather, the window of chance would be between roughly 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. and likely south of I-80.

The very latest data is trending even farther south with the activity for tonight, taking it out of our coverage area.

Nevertheless, the main concern would be wind gusts topping 60 mph in the strongest storms that develop. Additionally, the rain from these storms may lead to flooding in some locales. There is a Flood Watch in place for a large majority of us through Saturday morning. But again, the heaviest of the rainfall is expected to be south of I-80.

Looking ahead

We will wake up to scattered showers across much of Chicagoland Saturday, and that rain may try to hang on until the late morning. Don't be surprised to see some loitering raindrops around noon in the city.

By the afternoon, we should dry out and the clouds will attempt to break for a little sunshine. The bigger issue for Saturday is going to be the humidity. Dew points may spike into the upper 70s, pushing heat index values into the middle 90s. The worst of the humidity looks to be in the middle to late afternoon and evening.

For those heading to outdoor events, like the Air Show, the Bears game, or the Cubs game: it's looking like we'll stay mainly dry but be prepared for the heat and humidity.

There is another shot at some spotty rain and thunder late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. The newest forecast data is trending drier for Sunday afternoon, so we may get by mainly dry for much of the day. It will remain very humid and warm with highs in the middle 80s and heat index values in the low to middle 90s.

A break in the stormy pattern is still on tap for Monday and Tuesday with sunshine and highs in the lower 80s. Still a bit muggy both days.

Wednesday brings another small shot at rain and storms as a front drops in. Behind that front, we may see highs stall in the middle 70s for the end of next week under a partly cloudy sky. Lows will slip into the lower 60s and the humidity backs off considerably.