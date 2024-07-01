Chicago weather: Storms may impact your Fourth of July plans

The holiday week began quietly in Chicago with sunshine and highs in the mid-70s for most of the area.

Tonight will see increasing cloud cover with lows in the lower 60s. The chance for showers and storms will rise Tuesday morning, particularly north of I-80. The afternoon is expected to remain mostly dry with highs in the mid-80s.

Another round of rain and storms is possible Tuesday night. Some storms may be strong to severe in the far west suburbs, but they are likely to weaken as they move into Chicagoland. Lingering storm chances persist into Wednesday, but the majority of the day should be dry with highs in the upper 80s.

For the Fourth of July, expect warm temperatures in the 80s with a slight chance of showers and storms. The timing of the highest threat for showers and storms on the holiday remains uncertain. Lingering storm chances continue into Friday before the weather finally dries out for the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will feature partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid-80s.