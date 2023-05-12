Chicago weather: Storms pass through Friday afternoon

Today will be cloudy with rain and storms. The best chance for storms will be this afternoon into the early evening.

Isolated heavy rainfall is possible today. Highs will only reach around 70.

Tomorrow will be mostly dry after a chance for rain in the morning. Highs Saturday will be in the low 70s.

The storm potential amps up again Saturday evening into Sunday. The chance for storms Sunday continues with highs only in the low 60s.

Sunshine returns next week with highs in the 60s and 70s Monday through Thursday.