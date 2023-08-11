Chicago weather: Storms possible Friday night, weekend looks fairly quiet

As the afternoon progressed, the likelihood of storms diminished. However, the possibility of a few gusty showers or storms remains as we head into the late hours on Friday.

Overnight temperatures are expected to settle around 70 degrees.

Looking ahead to Saturday, the weather is shaping up to be pleasant. Skies will gradually turn partly cloudy, and temperatures will peak in the mid 80s, offering a great opportunity for outdoor activities.

Sunday's forecast holds the promise of partly sunny skies, with temperatures ranging from the low to mid 80s. It seems like an ideal day to enjoy the outdoors, but keep in mind that change is on the horizon.

By Sunday night, rain and storms are set to make a return appearance, continuing through Monday.

So, while the weekend holds promise for enjoyable weather, it's a good idea to stay weather-aware and be prepared for possible rain and storm activity as we head into the start of the new week.