Chicago weather: Storms, sinking temps expected this week

Some wild weather is looking increasingly likely this week.

Today, it's a bunch of meh. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and mild weather with highs in the low to mid 50s. Light showers are most likely at night.

Tomorrow starts out dry with highs again climbing into the mid 50s. At night, showers are likely and storms may be more widespread than earlier thought. There could even be some strong-to-severe storms during the wee hours of Thursday.

The rest of Thursday will be quiet with highs occurring in the morning close to 50 degrees then falling through the 40s.

Friday will be colder with highs in the low to mid 40s. Rain arrives late in the day but at night there could be some snow mixing in as temperatures drop. Accumulations appear unlikely.