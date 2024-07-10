Chicago weather: It could feel like 100 degrees this weekend

A few showers and storms will linger through the evening, but conditions will dry out later tonight with lows in the mid-60s.

Scattered showers and storms are again possible on Thursday, though the majority of the day will be partly sunny and warm with highs around 80.

Warmer air is set to move in just in time for the weekend. Friday will be sunny with highs in the mid-80s. While a few showers or storms are possible on Saturday, most areas will stay dry with highs in the upper 80s. Temperatures will soar into the mid-90s on Sunday, with humidity also on the rise. Heat index values are likely to hit triple digits on Sunday afternoon.

The heat is here to stay as we start the next workweek. Highs are expected to remain in the 90s through the middle of next week, continuing the trend of hot and humid conditions.