Chicago weather: Storms return Tuesday, followed by midweek cooldown

The Chicago area can expect scattered showers and storms through Monday evening, with a few stronger storms possibly bringing gusty winds. However, the severe threat remains low.

Another round of showers and storms is forecast for Tuesday, accompanied by high temperatures around 70 degrees. A calmer weather pattern is anticipated to settle in midweek, with dry conditions and sunshine expected from Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures during this period will be cooler than average, ranging from the 60s to low 70s.

As the weekend approaches, scattered showers and storms are set to make a return, though it won't be a complete washout. Chicagoans should anticipate a few passing showers and storms on both Saturday and Sunday, with highs reaching the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.