Chicago weather: Stormy start to Wednesday, flash flood warning in effect

Thunderstorms and showers are moving through our viewing area as of this writing and will continue for a few more hours.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Cook County and Will County until 9:45 a.m.

Skies will be partly sunny after this activity and it will still be quite warm and humid. Highs will reach the mid 80s. Another shower or storm is possible in the afternoon but most areas will not see anything.

Tonight will turn out breezy and mostly cloudy after a cold front slides through.Lows will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Tomorrow could start with a spotty shower but it will be mainly cloudy and much cooler with highs in the low to mid 70s. Temps will be in that ballpark again Friday though it will be sunnier.

The weekend looks fantastic. Plenty of sun with highs in the mid/upper 70s Saturday then around 80 Sunday. Next chance of showers will be late Monday into Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Lee is on the verge of becoming a hurricane way out in the Atlantic. It is predicted to reach Major Hurricane strength of 130 mph-plus before passing north of the Caribbean islands but still close enough to bring some wave action and rain to places like the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Lee will need to be monitored beyond the weekend for possible impacts to the mid-Atlantic coast of the US and points north.