Chicago weather: Streak of 90s continues into the weekend

We have had three days in a row with a high of 91. Today we make it four.

Skies will be mostly sunny and, as usual, it will be cooler by the lake.

Tonight will be clear and mild with lows in the 60s. Tomorrow now looks like it could be every bit as warm as the past few days. Close to 90 for sure.

Sunday will be very warm with mid 80s and plenty of sunshine. There’s a downturn in temps next week with highs dropping into the 70s starting Tuesday.

If there is any chanced for rainfall it looks like Monday night would be it and it sure wouldn’t be much.