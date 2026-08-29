Chicago weather: Stretch of warmer temps ahead

We haven’t had a 90-degree day since July 26.

We won’t have one today, and tomorrow may fall just shy. But several days next week have the potential of being 90+ with enough humidity to push the heat index well into the 90s.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mike Caplan has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Today will be partly to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

There can be a brief light shower in the afternoon. Another chance for light showers arrives tonight with lows not far from 70 degrees.

A warm front will move through the area overnight into tomorrow and that’s when the heat really gets going.

Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 80s with a small chance of a shower early in the day.

Then it looks like 90+ Monday through Friday of next week.

The only question will be the presence of any showers and storms during this period, which right now looks to favor areas north of Chicagoland.