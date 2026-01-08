Chicago weather: Strong to possibly a few severe storms are possible this evening

Rain and storms are moving through the region this evening ahead of a cold front that will bring cooler temperatures to the area on Friday.

LIVE UPDATES:

Flood Advisory has just been issued for parts of Kane, Kendall, and Grundy Counties until 10:45 p.m.

Flood Advisory has been issued for Cook, DuPage, and northern Will Counties through 11 p.m.

The Storm Prediction Center has areas near and south of I-80 in a Marginal Risk for severe storms this evening. The main concern will be damaging wind gusts with a thin line of storms that has developed. The threat will end from west to east this evening, likely moving out of Chicagoland by 11pm or midnight.

A Flood Advisory has been issued for Cook, DuPage, and northern Will Counties through 11 PM. Showers in this region have been producing rain rates of about a half inch per hour, which is resulting in ponding on area roadways and low-lying areas.

Rain will end tonight as a cold front swings through. Temperatures will likely go in the books in the upper 50s at midnight before falling into the mid 40s during the day on Friday.

Another storm system will move in this weekend, bringing rain and snow to the area on Saturday. Temperatures will likely top out in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees on Saturday before falling to around 30 degrees by kickoff for the Bears vs. Packers game. Scattered snow will remain possible in the evening and at night, with temperatures falling into the mid 20s by the final quarter. Fans should be prepared for wind chills in the teens!

Skies dry out on Sunday with partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 30s.