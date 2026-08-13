Chicago weather: Strong storms possible overnight into early Friday

Fairly widespread rain is expected during the afternoon and then scattered storm chances return again this evening and overnight. A few of these storms may bring isolated damaging wind gusts. Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows around 70.

The areas most likely to see severe storms tonight will be south of I-80, mainly the LaSalle, Kankakee, and Rensselaer areas.

The window of opportunity is from midnight to 4 a.m.

Looking ahead

Friday will bring another push of rain and storms in the morning, and then most of the afternoon will see an overall drying trend, before yet another round of storms is possible late Friday night into early Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the region in a level 1 Marginal Risk for damaging winds and hail on Friday and Friday night.

Saturday likely starts off with rain and storms in the morning before drying out in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Sunday brings a lingering chance for a few showers or storms, but I think we'll have plenty of dry hours in the mix. Temperatures will once again be in the mid 80s.

Good news — the stormy weather pattern will break early next week. Monday and Tuesday look dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.