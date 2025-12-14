Chicago weather: Sub-zero temps, arctic air hit the area

A blast of cold, arctic air has anchored itself over the Chicago area this morning, causing bitter sub-zero temperatures and wind chills.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

On Sunday morning, the wind chill factor had a negative 15 degree reading at the lakefront and even colder measures out in the far western and northwestern areas like Woodstock (-25), Aurora (-27) and Waukegan (-22).

There won’t be much relief by the time the Bears kick off at Soldier Field to take on the Cleveland Browns when the temperature will be around 8 degrees. The clear skies and plenty of sunshine won’t help much either.

The area may see some double-digit temperatures, but it will still be bitterly cold. Wind chill values through the afternoon should still be below zero.

Overnight temps will still be bitterly cold, but then we start to turn the corner.

Monday could see temperatures into the 20s.