Chicago weather: Summer begins on a cool note, storm chances return midweek

Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there. Not the greatest of outdoor days for dad, that's for sure. This will go down as the coolest Father's Day since 2019 (when the high was only 60). And while it rained much of the afternoon, this is nowhere close to the wettest Father's Day (1.85" back in 2021). So far, many spots have seen around 0.10" to about 0.25" of rain for the day.

By the way, today also marks the official start to summer. Seems the atmosphere didn't get the memo.

The rain will taper off tonight, and the clouds linger; lows in the upper 50s with a Northeast breeze near 12mph.

Morning clouds give way to sunshine Monday afternoon. We will keep a Northeast wind around 10-20mph through the day and highs end up around 70 to about 73 in many spots.

Sunshine sticks with us into Tuesday and so does that Northeast wind. Morning lows in the mid 50s, daytime highs in the mid 70s.

Entering the middle of the week, rain and thunder return to the forecast. A decent shot at some thunderstorms Wednesday night into Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 70s both days and lows around 60.

Toward the end of the week, we appear to dry out and stay comfortable for late June: Highs in the upper 70s on Friday. For the upcoming weekend, we finally start to see some signals of summer with temperatures climbing back into the lower 80s. Along with that, the humidity may tick up a tad. Overnight lows should hang in the lower 60s.