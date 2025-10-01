Chicago weather: Summer-like warmth continues

The Brief Chicago’s warm, dry stretch continues with highs in the 70s near the lake and 80s inland today. Temperatures climb into the mid-80s Thursday, with highs near 90 possible Friday through Sunday. No rain is expected until at least Tuesday.



Relentless warmth and dryness persist through early next week in Chicagoland.

What we know:

At least for today, we will have highs a touch less warm ranging from mid 70s near the lake to the lower 80s inland.

The normal high for Oct. 1 is 69° for a frame of reference. Skies will not be as sunny but it will only be a canopy of high, thin clouds filtering an otherwise sunny day.

Warmer temperatures return tomorrow when mid 80s will be common. It looks even hotter Friday through Sunday when 90° highs are possible.

The summer-like warmth is scaled back only slightly early next week when highs will "only" be between 75°-82°. Zero rain in sight until perhaps Tuesday.