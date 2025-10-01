Expand / Collapse search

Chicago weather: Summer-like warmth continues

By
Published  October 1, 2025 5:06am CDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 32 Chicago
Chicago weather: Wednesday morning forecast

FOX 32's Mike Caplan breaks down today's weather oulook.

The Brief

    • Chicago’s warm, dry stretch continues with highs in the 70s near the lake and 80s inland today.
    • Temperatures climb into the mid-80s Thursday, with highs near 90 possible Friday through Sunday.
    • No rain is expected until at least Tuesday.

CHICAGO - Relentless warmth and dryness persist through early next week in Chicagoland.

What we know:

At least for today, we will have highs a touch less warm ranging from mid 70s near the lake to the lower 80s inland. 

The normal high for Oct. 1 is 69° for a frame of reference. Skies will not be as sunny but it will only be a canopy of high, thin clouds filtering an otherwise sunny day. 

Warmer temperatures return tomorrow when mid 80s will be common. It looks even hotter Friday through Sunday when 90° highs are possible. 

The summer-like warmth is scaled back only slightly early next week when highs will "only" be between 75°-82°. Zero rain in sight until perhaps Tuesday.

