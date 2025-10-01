Chicago weather: Summer-like warmth continues
CHICAGO - Relentless warmth and dryness persist through early next week in Chicagoland.
What we know:
At least for today, we will have highs a touch less warm ranging from mid 70s near the lake to the lower 80s inland.
The normal high for Oct. 1 is 69° for a frame of reference. Skies will not be as sunny but it will only be a canopy of high, thin clouds filtering an otherwise sunny day.
Warmer temperatures return tomorrow when mid 80s will be common. It looks even hotter Friday through Sunday when 90° highs are possible.
The summer-like warmth is scaled back only slightly early next week when highs will "only" be between 75°-82°. Zero rain in sight until perhaps Tuesday.
The Source: The information in this report came from FOX 32 Meteorologist Mike Caplan.