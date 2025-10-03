Chicago weather: Summerlike heat continues with highs near 90 degrees

The Brief Chicago is heading into another stretch of unseasonably hot weather, with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 through Sunday. A cold front is expected to arrive Monday night, bringing showers and possibly a thunderstorm. By Tuesday and midweek, highs will drop into the 60s, offering more October-like conditions.



Downright hot weather, even by summer standards, is on the way for the next few days.

Chicago weather forecast

What we know:

Today will be the 24th straight day of above-normal temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90. Skies will be mostly sunny and there will be a little bit of lakeside cooling.

Tomorrow will feature similar temperatures and sky conditions as summer continues.

On Sunday, it will remain mostly sunny and very warm with highs perhaps a couple of degrees less hot. Shall we say in the mid to upper 80s. The record highs for the next the days are 91, 90 and 88 degrees.

There is a cold front on the way, which will definitely knock temperatures back to more Octoberish levels. The timing of that front had looked to be Tuesday but now it appears a little faster which will impact rainfall chances and also temperatures heading into Tuesday. If the faster timing works out, showers, and possibly even a spotty thunderstorm would be more likely Monday night and out of here by Tuesday.

Monday’s high would be close to 80 degrees and then highs on Tuesday might struggle to hit 70 degrees with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s likely on Wednesday and Thursday. While cooler, those temperatures would still be a little bit warmer than normal.