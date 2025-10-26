Chicago Weather: Sunny, beautiful fall day ahead!

We’re expecting more sun and somewhat mild conditions on a beautiful fall Sunday.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

High temperatures are expected to reach around 60 degrees for much of the Chicago area, with the exception of the far north suburbs.

Winds won’t be too bad either. Clouds should start to clear out as the morning goes along.

What's next:

The next real chance of rainfall won’t come until Tuesday and into Wednesday.

High temperatures will flatline to around the mid 50s throughout the rest of the week. That's only a few degrees below the seasonal average of around 59 degrees.