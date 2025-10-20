Chicago weather: Sunny and breezy today, rain chance returns tonight

Today will be sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s. There will be gusty winds to 30–35 mph at times.

The chance for rain is back tonight and tomorrow.

Full Forecast :

Highs Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Wind will be even stronger with gusts to 40 mph possible.

Our cool day of the week will be Wednesday with highs in the low 50s under mostly cloudy skies.

Sunshine is back Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs around 60.

This weekend will be in the upper 50s to low 60s with partly sunny skies.