Chicago weather: Sunny and cool today before storms return tomorrow

The Brief Chicago will see mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s Tuesday with a cool breeze off the lake. Rain and storm chances return Wednesday and continue at times through Friday as temperatures climb into the upper 70s and low 80s. Hot summer weather arrives this weekend, with highs near 90 on Sunday and the mid-90s by Monday.



Chicago will have mostly sunny skies today with cool temperatures. Highs today will be in the mid 70s with a breeze off the lake.

What's next:

Tomorrow will be partly sunny with highs around 80. There is a chance for rain and storms from late morning to the evening.

Thursday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. There is a chance for afternoon rain on Thursday.

Friday will be in the upper 70s with partly sunny skies. There is a chance for rain Friday morning. There is a chance for rain on Friday night.

This weekend will be partly to mostly sunny. Saturday will be in the low 80s, and Sunday will be around 90 degrees.

Monday will be sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Toasty summer is back!