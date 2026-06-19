Chicago weather: Sunny Saturday ahead before rainy Father's Day

Chicago-area residents can expect a brief round of light rain Friday night before a sunny and pleasant Saturday gives way to a wetter Father's Day weekend.

Light showers began developing Friday evening as clouds moved across the region. Scattered rain is near O'Hare International Airport, with temperatures ranging from the upper 60s in some northern and western suburbs to the low 70s across much of the city.

Conditions are expected to improve Saturday, with abundant sunshine and highs reaching the upper 70s.

It will be less favorable Sunday as a system moves into the area. Rain is expected to begin mid-morning, around 9:30 or 10 a.m., and continue on and off through much of the day. Some showers could linger into the evening, and an isolated thunderstorm is possible. High temperatures are expected to reach the low 70s.

Drier weather is expected to return Monday, with sunshine and highs near 70 degrees. Temperatures will remain below the seasonal average of about 82 degrees through much of next week.

Additional chances for rain are forecast Wednesday before sunnier conditions return Thursday and Friday, with temperatures climbing back into the mid- to upper 70s.