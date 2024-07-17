Chicago weather: Sunny skies, pleasant temps ahead

A quiet night is expected in Chicago on Wednesday with cool temperatures and mostly clear skies. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Sunny skies will return Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

The heat keeps climbing on Friday, with warmer air expected and highs reaching the lower 80s. The upcoming weekend looks pleasant as well, with highs in the low to mid 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Monday will be partly sunny with highs once again in the low to mid 80s, and then rain and storm chances return on Tuesday and Wednesday.