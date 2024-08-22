Chicago weather: Sunny skies with highs around 80

The day-to-day warm-up is underway!

With a high of 72 on Tuesday and 76 on Wednesday, you can now expect at least 80 degrees on Thursday.

The morning will be cool with some areas dipping into the upper 40s before dawn — but sunshine will be abundant!

Friday will start off cool again, but will be a few degrees warmer than Thursday, despite more cloud cover mixing in with the sun.

Saturday will be warmer with highs in the upper 80s — likely under partly sunny skies. There is a small chance of a thunderstorm at night.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and hot with highs around 90. Monday could be hotter with low to mid-90s within reach.

There is a chance that Tuesday could feature slightly less-toasty temperatures with more significant cooling later in the week.