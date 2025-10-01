Chicago weather: Sunny skies and warm temps set to continue

Today will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s.

Fox 32 Meteorologists Kaitlin Cody has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Tomorrow, we have mostly sunny skies on the way. Highs Thursday will be in the low to mid 80s.

Sunshine and hot temperatures return to end the week. Highs on Friday and Saturday will be in the upper 80s.

Sunday will be sunny again with highs in the mid 80s. Monday will be mostly sunny with highs around 80.

The next chance for rain is back Monday night and Tuesday. This system pushes highs back to the mid 70s on Tuesday.