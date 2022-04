Temps will sit in the 50s much of Sunday, with sunny skies across Chicagoland.

Don't get too comfortable. A rainy, chilly week is expected throughout the week.

Clouds will start making a come-back Sunday evening.

Temps will sit in the 50s much of this week, but rainfall will continue to grace the area.

Mark Strehl has the forecast!