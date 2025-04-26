Chicago weather: Sunny Sunday, storm chances return Monday

Chicago is in for a pleasant Sunday with mild temperatures in the 60s and plenty of sunshine, but strong storms are possible on Monday night.

What we know:

A few showers are already skirting the Wisconsin state line early Sunday, but Chicago will see mostly sunny skies by midday, with temperatures reaching the 60s for a beautiful afternoon.

Expect a warm-up on Monday, with a high near 80. However, a cold front moving through may bring strong showers and thunderstorms Monday evening, continuing into early Tuesday. Tuesday's high will be around 75, with the possibility of more showers in the afternoon.

The rest of the week will feature more chances of rain, with the greatest likelihood of storms Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Thursday is shaping up to be the best day for dry weather, with temperatures in the 60s to close out the week. Spring’s unpredictable weather continues, but the forecast remains manageable.