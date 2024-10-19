Chicago weather: Sunny and unseasonably warm this weekend

Chicagoans can enjoy another beautiful weekend with sunny skies and mild temperatures.

Today's highs will reach the mid-70s, and tomorrow could even see some areas warming up to near 80 degrees.

However, this pleasant weather won't last long. By the middle of next week, shower chances are expected to return, although significant rainfall is not anticipated.

This weekend marks the start of another stretch of above-average temperatures in Chicago. According to the National Weather Service (NWS) Prediction Center, there's a high chance of above-average temperatures for the rest of the month, both in the 6-10 day and 8-14 day outlooks.

This year has seen a significant trend towards above-average temperatures, according to the NWS.