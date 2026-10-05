Chicago weather: Sunny, warmer-than-normal week ahead

The Brief Mostly sunny skies and above-normal temperatures are expected all week. Tuesday begins a stretch of 70-degree days, with gusts up to 25 mph. Wednesday’s White Sox game should have sunshine and a first-pitch temperature near 75 degrees.



Yeah, it’s kind of an autopilot weather week! Every day will be mostly sunny and temperatures will generally be several degrees above normal.

Today's high will be in the mid to upper 60s and this will likely be the coolest day of the next seven. The normal high this time of year goes from 68 today to 65 on Sunday.

Sunny, warm week ahead

What's next:

Tuesday should be the start of several days of 70+. It will be sunny and rather windy with gusts of 25 mph at times.

Wednesday will be even warmer with mid to upper 70s likely.

On Thursday and Friday, skies will be partly to mostly sunny with low 70s.

There’s a realistic chance of being very close to 80° on Saturday. Sunday will be delightful with highs well into the 70s.

The weather for the White Sox game Wednesday looks perfect with plenty of sunshine and a first-pitch temperature of 75°.