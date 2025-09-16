Chicago weather: Sunshine, 80s stick around before weekend rain chances

Another beautiful day in the books! Tuesday's high temperatures topped out in the low to mid 80s near the lake and in northwest Indiana, while inland locations in northeast Illinois made it into the mid to upper 80s.

Tonight will be mostly clear and pleasant with lows in the mid to upper 50s for most, and lower 60s in Chicago. Wednesday looks similar to today with highs ranging from the lower 80s at the lakefront to upper 80s inland. Skies will be mostly sunny again tomorrow!

Skies will go from mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Thursday with highs in the mid 80s. More clouds will roll in on Friday, setting the tone for the weekend. Skies will be partly sunny on Friday with highs in the lower 80s. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower or two on Friday, but most of Chicagoland will likely stay dry.

The weekend features partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies with a chance for showers and a few storms. While rain chances will be sparse on Saturday, a better chance arrives on Sunday. High temperatures will be near 80 degrees both days.

Where is Fall, you ask? Nowhere in sight! Above normal temperatures are expected to continue into next week. Daily highs remain in the 80s through early next week.