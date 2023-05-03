Chicago weather: Sunshine and warmth replace recent chill

Spring is poised to return with sunnier days and milder temperatures.

We take a step in the direction today as skies clear from west to east during the day. Highs should be very close to 60 degrees, a little warmer west and cooler by the lake. Not as windy.

Tomorrow looks like a fine sunny day with highs not far from 70 degrees away from the lake.

Friday will be a bit cloudier with some sun as storm systems slide to our north and south. Highs should be in the low 70s.

Saturday looks nice with highs around 70 degrees.

Sunday will be warmer with low 70s then next week will be even warmer with 70s to around 80 degrees across the board, tempered by showers and thunderstorm prospects especially Monday and Tuesday.