Chicago weather: Sunshine, hazy skies before Friday storms

The Brief Plenty of sunshine is expected today, though wildfire smoke will keep skies hazy. Temperatures climb from around 80 today into the mid to upper 80s on Thursday. Rain and thunderstorms return Friday, with heavy rain and lightning posing the biggest threats.



Quiet weather is on tap for today with a good deal of sunshine through some wildfire smoke. Highs will make it up to around 80° give or take. It will be a few degrees cooler along the lake with onshore winds.

Tonight will be lit by a full moon and pleasant with lows in the 60s.

Chicago warms before Friday storms

What's next:

Tomorrow will be much warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Skies will be hazy once again with some clouds mixing with sun.

The next chance of rain and thunderstorms arrives on Friday. Damaging winds are not expected with the primary hazard being heavy rain and lightning.

There can be a few showers on Saturday as the system departs. Highs both Friday and Saturday will be in the upper 70s.

On Sunday it will be partly sunny and pleasant with highs not far from 80. Temperatures rebound a little bit next week making it into the mid 80s by Tuesday.